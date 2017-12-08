Up Date: Riverside restaurant, house collapse, man missing
The search resumed on Friday morning for a man missing after a family restaurant and adjoining house tumbled into the Chao Phraya River in Phayuha Khiri district late on Thursday night.
The riverside Tor Rung restaurant in tambon Phayuha collapsed around 10pm.
About 11pm, the family’s house, next to the restaurant, also fell into the river.
One man was reported missing afterwards, the proprietor’s younger brother.
Restaurant owner Piyanut Sae Lim, 68, said she and her family had lived in the house for over 30 years.
There had been some cracks in the house, but they had never thought it would collapse. There were no customers at the time. Only her brother, Chiew Vorapantrakul, 59, who was at the back of the restaurant.
A search for the missing man, directed by district chief Preecha Plabnoi was called off around 3.20am, and resumed this morning. District authorities have ordered the evacuation of 4 or 5 other nearby riverside houses for the residents’ own safety. Police were investigating. Source: Bangkok Post