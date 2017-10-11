The dam gate opens in an urgent attempt to control the flood.

The Royal Irrigation Department (RID) started the drainage of Chao Phraya Chai Nat dam at the rate of 2,000 cubic meters per second.

RID deputy chief Thongplew Kongchan said the department aimed to handle runoff from the north and heavy rainfall by gradually increasing the dam’s water release rate to 2,600 cubic meters per second and keeping it there for a week. This would lead to the river level from Chai Nat to Ayutthaya rising by 0.80-1.20 meters over this period, he said. Officials have been told to prepare flood-fighting tools and closely follow the situation in downstream areas so they can provide timely aid to residents. Source: Nation