Crowd watching demonstration for late king’s procedures

People have been gathering since early on Saturday morning on Ratchadamnoen Avenue sidewalks to watch a rehearsal of the royal procession for His Majesty the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej.

The rehearsal began at 8 am and is expected to be finished at 1 pm on Saturday. The space of sidewalks was occupied all the way to the front of the Supreme Court. Teams of doctors and nurses were on standby. Source: Nation (Video)