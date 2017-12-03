Crocodile being fed by woman outside her home

This footage from Borneo went viral over the weekend – showing a woman outside her home feeding a crocodile.

Video taken by a neighbour shows the reptile floating up to the wooden house on stilts while the lady cleans shellfish.

She calmly throws some of the seafood to the croc – which quickly snaps them up. Her husband comes to join her and feeds the beast more meat.

Amazingly, the woman even playfully splashes the crocodile’s snout with water from a hosepipe.

However, some commmentators pointed out that feeding the crocodile might not be a good idea. It will learn to associate food with the built-up area of houses in the coastal village of Bontang in the Kalimantan Timur district of the remote Indonesian island.

It’s never a good idea to have crocodiles lurking outside your front door. You never know what they might try to eat next time.