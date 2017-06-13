Bangkok-bound commuter van crash leaves a half-dozen dead, 11 injured

In the early hours of Tuesday June 13th, a pickup truck collided with a commuter van and left six people dead on Chanthaburi’s Highway 317, heading towards Bangkok.

Three passengers along with the driver from the van were pronounced dead shortly after the crash, as well as the driver and another passenger from the pickup truck.

Police were informed by eyewitnesses that, while the pickup truck was driving in one lane, the van came over the traffic divider from the opposing lane, causing the vehicles to crash.

Thai PBS reported that the van had been rented by migrant workers on their way to Chanthaburi to have their visas extended.

It is still unknown as to what caused the mini van to lose control and cross into the oncoming lanes, although police suspect that the driver may have fallen asleep.

Both vehicles were unrecognisable after the crash, but the van will be taken away and checked to see if it was a mechanical failure that caused the accident.

In total, 11 people were injured and admitted to the hospital. They are all said to be in a stable position and hospital staff are hopeful that they will all make a full recovery in the near future.

Source: Coconuts