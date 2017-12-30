Crackdown on drunk driving for New Year period

Crackdown on drunk driving for New Year period

A total of 727 people have been arrested for drunk driving on Thursday and Friday, the first two days of the seven-day monitoring period of drunk driving, a senior official said.

Thawatchai Thaikhiew, deputy permanent secretary at the Justice Ministry, said the statistic was collected by the Corrections Department.

The department has been informed that 1,107 motorists had been arrested and would be given social service punishment because of bad driving during the first two days. Of this, 727 were arrested for drunk driving, 43 for reckless driving, one for road racing, and 336 for testing positive for drug use while driving.

He said 70 of the cases happened in Bangkok, 48 in Surin, 45 in Mahasarakham, 36 in Nonthaburi, and 24 in Chachoengsao.

Source: Nation

  • Robins

    How the hell am I supposed to get my car back to my house?

    • Tony Akhurst

      Stupid man you go out by taxi and come back by shanksis pony.

  • Homebrew

    I am heeding their advice to take a baht bus home every night, and leave the motorcycle parked when I go out for drinks, but I fear I won’t be able to do that much longer.
    I’m running out of spaces to park them, and the neighbours can’t get out of their driveways.

    • Tony Akhurst

      Don’t bother the baht bus driver will be drunk all year round.

  • Jock

    All these rules and regulations grrrrrr, i liked the days when you could get as pissed as a rat and some how aim your motorbike home

  • Khun Falang

    Back to normal Jan 3rd, everyone will get pissed and crash on the way home, breathalyzer’s put away for another year!

  • Tony Akhurst

    Stupid law Probably made by the stupid thai government drink driving is illeagal and should be enforced all year round not just the holiday seasons.

  • amazingthailand

    Is that all they could catch from the 68 million drunken or drugged natives?