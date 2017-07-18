Cowboys! – firm knocking down Pattaya hotel slammed in the Thai media

Furious Thai and foreign residents in South Pattaya have called in the media after great lumps of corrugated iron have rained down on a small soi.

A Thai firm are currently being paid 2.9 million baht to dismantle the Boutique Paradise Hotel that was illegally extended in Soi V.C.

Residents were initially angry when the company doing the work failed to stop dust spreading in the area.

But this week large sheets of corrugated iron have come loose. One foreigner pointing in our picture said that one night “it all came down”.

Sianchon news went to the area and filmed large sections of supposedly protective iron waving precariously in the wind and rain.

One large section was lying by the side of the soi.

Residents were scared and convinced the whole lot was going to fall on their heads.

A sign at the scene says the work is being carried out by “Tairano Construction Co Ltd” and warns people to keep out.The 13 story hotel was the subject of a court order to tear it down after it was shown that the owners had exceeded height regulations.

Source: Thai Visa

  • ken

    Just another day in this wasteland and these monkeys are carrying on as if this is something unusual. Would be an improvement to knock this entire town down and start again but that would make too much sense.

    • paul

      having visited in the area for some years, over the next soi soi yensiabai plus putting up with the arabs motorbike shows its good for them to have all this noise and crap falling around them still would nice to see two of thel three of the boutique hotels pulled down in soi-vc

  • Ken Anderson

    ”Cowboys”!
    Demolition contractors, or building contractors, that one word will apply to all. There is never any regard for safety or the environment, or any consideration at all for anyone else around. The only considerations there will be in such situations are money, extortion and corruption.

  • foreskin

    ….and you piss off

  • Thai Boy

    Foreign resident want to be a celebrity and acting like he cares about the Soi!!
    The residents put such an effort to call the media and show them around a piece of sheet of corrugated iron.
    What will harm them to take the sheet and through it back to the construction site or speak to the construction company. They are living in Soi V.C not in Beverly hills!

  • soidog

    That is not a piece of detritous! it is the well appointed boutique annexe,I have seen many habitations of the kind in LOS.

    • St George

      No end to your pompous bulshit was you a presenter on the good old days?

      • Reginla Barefoot

        omg, Y NOT just go kill yourself or go get AIDS, you Maggot! HAHAHAH