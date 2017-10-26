Corruption in Thai government tackled head on

Corruption in Thailand tackled head on

A new bill has given the go ahead for people to speak out and put an end to suspected corruption within the Thai government.

The cabinet has approved in principle a draft bill that seeks to encourage and protect people who provide information about suspected corruption in government bureaucracy.

According to the draft bill which was proposed by the Public Sector’s Anti-Corruption Committee, there will be a committee to promote and protect people in the efforts to combat corruption in government bureaucracy, government spokesman Lt-Gen Sansern Kaewkamnerd said on Tuesday (Oct 24).

The panel, to be headed by chair of the Public Sector’s Anti-Corruption Committee, will comprise representatives from the National Anti-Corruption Commission, the Justice Ministry, the Office of Auditor-General and representatives from civic society and the people’s sector.

The committee will educate people about corruption and laws related to corruption, encourage people to form into groups to campaign against graft and irregularities and to provide information about suspected corruption, said the spokesman.

One significant highlight of the bill is that it seeks to increase higher penalties against those who intimidate, bully or exert influence to discourage or stop people from tipping off authorities about suspected corruption.

Source: PBS