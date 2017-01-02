Cops pounce on drunks, nab vehicles

Authorities impounded 559 private vehicles of drink drivers nationwide yesterday, bringing the total number of nabbed vehicles to 1,011 since the first day of the road safety campaign on Thursday, the National Council for Peace and Order (NCPO) says.

On New Year’s Eve, the vehicles seized comprised 414 motorcycles and the rest cars, NCPO spokeswoman Sirichan Ngathong said.

Since Thursday, the onset of the so-called “seven dangerous days” road safety campaign, a total of 10,111 traffic violations were committed nationwide. Of these, 7,298 were offences involving motorcycles.

Of all traffic violations involving private cars, 2,813 cases were sent to court on Thursday.

In all, 1,011 private vehicles have been impounded on traffic violation charges related to drink-driving since Thursday. Of them, 810 were motorcycles.

The overall cases of drink drivers brought to court since Thursday stood at 17,614, the majority of which involve motorcyclists.

Police are withholding the vehicles and the driver’s licences for the duration of the New Year holiday, which ends tomorrow, or until the owners pay their fines and claim their vehicles.

Col Sirichan said yesterday the NCPO thanked people for their cooperation in following New Year’s eve security measures at celebration venues.

Drink-driving remains the biggest cause of New Year road accidents, followed by speeding, the Centre for Road Accident Prevention and Reduction said yesterday.

The centre said more staff have been deployed at roadside checkpoints to strictly enforce road rules from 4pm to 8pm, when most traffic accidents tend to occur.

According to the Transport Operation Centre, the first three days of the New Year holiday travels beginning on Thursday saw an 85% increase in traffic on average in main roads nationwide, compared to the same period last year.

