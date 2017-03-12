From nut sellers to loan sharks – cops call time on Indians whose time in Thailand is over

Indians rounded up in latest crackdown by Thai police and immigration

Police and military men raided a building in downtown Nakorn Pathom Friday after complaints that a group of Indians were loan sharking.

As the raiding party arrived at the address on the Prapa – Na Sang Road the startled Indians scattered in all directions.

But nine were soon rounded up and taken into the police station. Many accounts books were found in their rooms along with cash in plastic bags.

Police learnt that they had been selling cloth, running a hire purchase scheme and loan sharking. Locals had complained they were being asked to fork out interest of 10% per day which is against the law.

Police further discovered that the Indians had no right of abode and many had passports that had long since run out of date.

They said that what had started as a small business for many of them selling nuts had developed over the years into a thriving community preying illegally on the Nakorn Pathom locals.

Source: thairath

