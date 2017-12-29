Conscripts, trainers hurt when old signal flares ignite

By Nnkhiaokam -
4
136

Conscripts, trainers hurt when old signal flares ignite

Twenty new conscripts and trainers were injured when signal flares left buried in the ground were ignited by a cooking fire at a military training field in Muang district on Thursday afternoon.

The conscripts were training behind the 15th cavalry battalion’s camp when the flares, left over from last year’s training, suddenly went off.

The explosion caused burns on the arms and legs of 20 conscripts and trainers. They were rushed to two nearby hospitals. Their injuries were not serious.

Battalion commander Lt Col Bundit Chaokanya said the conscripts were preparing to cook their food in the field after training. When one of them lit a fire, the heat ignited flares left buried in the ground beneath it, injuring those sitting nearby.  Source: Bangkok Post

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

  • Homebrew

    That is surprising. Even as a Falang, I have been trained daily to survive such cooking incidents. You never know when she is going to drop those fresh chopped Thai chili peppers and garlic into a hot oiled pan, exploding into the room in a toxic invisible cloud. I instantly hit the floor, and crawl blind on my belly, elbows, and knees around all obstacles, rolling out the nearest exit to safety.

    • Sly

      As a word of warning don’t Google “preventative measures for home made chemical weapons”. My bandwidth halved since I got flagged by the NSA and some pervert there starting copying all my porn.

      • Homebrew

        So true. I was once afraid of hackers, and friend advised me to have all my porn disabled, which turned out to be good advice. Nowadays my favourite is the girl with no legs spinning on some dude from a ceiling fan.

  • Sly

    No deaths? Clearly these lads have a flair for survival.