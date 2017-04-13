Competition Time – Songkran 2017 Best Video

Happy Thai New Year everyone! It’s that time of year again where the minute you step outside your home, you are stepping into the battlefield of the possibly the world’s largest water fight.

Yes, Songkran 2017 has finally arrived and as is every year, it’s very much a split opinion when it comes down to getting involved, or running for the hills. Unfortunately, there is no middle ground as you will find the more you protest about not wanting to get wet, the bigger the target becomes on your back.

It literally boils down to a two choice’s, get you self some sort of water weapon and dive head first into the madness, or, do what a lot of my friends who live here do and take a week’s holiday to one of the many neighboring countries in the region.

We at Pattaya One, love the Songkran festival, well most of us anyway, so this year we have decided to run a competition to get the public involved too.

So here’s how it’s going to go, all you have to do is send in your best Songkran video clips to us here at danny.pattayaone@gmail.com, along with your contact details, or send them into our facebook page Pattaya One Media Group.

We will collect and review all the video’s at the end of Songkran, and the best ones will be featured in a feature show on all of our TV channels, website and facebook.

Not only you you become a TV reality star, but the video’s that do feature will be contacted and be given a choice of some fantastic prizes including cold hard cash, T-shirts, show tickets, and many more.

So it’s that easy, get yourselves out there, have fun, and don’t forget to video it. Stay tuned for updates.