Come on mate, get a room! CCTV catches pervert having sex with motorbike

By Online Admin -
3
237

CCTV from near a university in Chonburi catches a man making a slit in a motorbike seat then getting out his “John Thomas” to have sex with the vehicle.

The five minute clip first shows him touring the bike park of the student quarters. He caresses several bikes then finds one he fancies.

He makes a slit like a vaginal opening in the front of the seat then gets out his member to mount it by facing backwards towards the rear of the bike, Manager Online reported.

Then, in the middle of his urgent coupling and much to the amusement of several giggling women who are reviewing the footage, he lights a cigarette.

After having his way with the vehicle for about two minutes he appears to be disturbed, does up his zipper and leaves the scene.

Apparently Monday morning’s incident is the second time he has felt the need to enjoy a “ride on a motorcycle”.

He did it before on February 27th and some pictures of the slits he made in two bikes were posted on Facebook along with a suggestion that it took place in Soi Seaside.

The footage from CCTV was on the page of Piyarat Manomaihatatip and was reported by Manager.

Source: Manager Online

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

  • Sexy Soi Six

    Well, I give the guy credit, his fetish is a lot cheaper than my mine! The amount of my UK State pension money that gets spent on Thai d!ck, barely leaves anything left for a bottle of the old Changski.

    • Sexy Soi Six

      This sick to the core poor mentally challenged pervert without a doubt would be an English (Pom) most likely a English teacher working at the University this is the nature of the English and there sick to the core perverted Thailand activities runs in there blood

  • Sly

    In his defence it was a “mountin bike” with a pretty sleek frame. Hope he covered his head with protection as she is the town bike.