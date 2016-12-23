Coach crash. 44 students injured after driver falls asleep

At 3am, on the morning of December 22, police and medics were called after reports of a serious coach crash on the Pahonyothin Road in the Ang Thong sub-district of Kamphaeng Phet.

The passengers were all students of the King Mongkut’s Institute of Technology Ladkrabang Bangkok who were returning from a trip to Chiang Mai.

Rescue workers ferried the injured to the Kampaengphet Hospital and although most of the students were injured none are thought to be serious.

The driver, forty-two year old Mr Banjurd Boonjan has admitted falling asleep at the wheel before the coach crashed into a roadside souvenir shop and overturned.

He has been detained for questioning.

Report shared by BangkokJack News Team