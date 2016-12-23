Coach crash. 44 students injured after driver falls asleep

By Albert Jack -
Rescue workers ferried the injured to the Kampaengphet Hospital and although most of the students were injured none are thought to be serious.

At 3am, on the morning of December 22, police and medics were called after reports of a serious coach crash on the Pahonyothin Road in the Ang Thong sub-district of Kamphaeng Phet.

The passengers were all students of the King Mongkut’s Institute of Technology Ladkrabang Bangkok who were returning from a trip to Chiang Mai.

The driver, forty-two year old Mr Banjurd Boonjan has admitted falling asleep at the wheel before the coach crashed into a roadside souvenir shop and overturned.

He has been detained for questioning.

Report shared by BangkokJack News Team

 

  • ken

    Another Inept brain-dead Thai man who is an expert at failure and destruction.

  • ken

    I wonder what excuse he will have and who he can blame for this debacle?

  • Leburn

    Good to see that he admit his incury and not blaming what so ever. When I travel at night, I always bring an energy drink with me. Surprisingly it does the job very well.