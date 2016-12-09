“The Cloud” Construction Completion Event

On December 8th, The Global Top Group held a Press Conference at their office on Thappraya road, Pratumnack, to discuss their exciting new completed project, The Cloud Condominium.

The discussion was led by Sam Heli, who is the Sales and Business Relationship Manager of The Global Top Group. The company, who have over 35 years experience in construction, are very proud to announce completion of this new project, which is ahead of schedule.

The Global Top Group is very much a Family Run Company, who are hands on in every aspect of their projects. The Cloud is situated in an excellent location in Cosy Beach, Pratumnack. Each floor is limited to no more than 12 units, and they can offer a range of units from 1 or 2 bedroom, duplex or a luxurious Penthouse, all expertly finished to a very high standard.

The Global Top Group has 5 completed projects in Pattaya plus 2 more under construction. In recognition of this latest completed project, they won an award from the “Thailand Property Awards”, of Best Affordable Condo Development on the Eastern Seaboard.

Their “Completed Construction Event “, will be held on the 17th of this month, for more information on this unique project contact Global Top Group on 090 741 7417 or visit www.globaltopgroup.com

  • Jimmy Goodwood

    Glad I never purchased a unit in The Cloud. The new Star Residence is Pre-Selling now, and is going up right behind The Cloud, blocking any Ocean View that you may have thought you were getting.

  • ken

    Just more overpriced poorly constructed shoe boxes.

  • Lina

    I like this project! Very high quality, nice location and view!

  • Neter

    the most beautiful project around Pratumnak hill

  • John

    Blocked sea view soon, ridiculously small swimming-pool and expensive square meters….

