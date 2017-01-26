Closing in on the Killers

By Danny Boy -
Police release info regarding potential Killers in murder case
Police are launching a manhunt for the killers in a murder case. A Briton and a South African man are now suspected of being involved with the murder of a British businessman in Chon Buri, a police source said.
The source said police are looking for Miles Dickens Turner, who holds a British passport, and Abel Caldeira Bonito, who holds a South African passport.

The two were found to have registered their names to rent a white motorcycle seen on security cameras as being used by the gunman.


The unidentified gunman shot and killed Tony Kenway, 39, on Tuesday.
The source said Turner entered Thailand for the first time on November 25 at the Suvernabhumi Airport and left Thailand on November 26. He re-entered Thailand on January 19 through an immigration checkpoint in Trat and left Thailand again via the same Trat checkpoint on January 24.

Bonitor entered Thailand for the first time on January 19 through the Trat border checkpoint and left the kingdom via the Trat checkpoint on January 24.

Kenway’s wife Somporn, 32, told police her husband recently had a business conflict with a former shareholder in their website design company at Jomtien beach but did not know if it was the motive for the murder.

A source close to the investigation said Ms Somporn’s statements corresponded to the findings that Kenway had interests in a football gambling website which led him to a conflict with another group of foreigners. Kenway had met the group twice to try to settle their differences but to no avail. This might be the motive for the killing, the source said.

Kenway was known to police and immigration officials as in 2015 he had been arrested and charged with working without a valid work permit and employing aliens. He was on bail and awaiting trial for these offenses.

Additionally journalists have now discovered that Kenway had an interest in a ‘call-center operation,’ otherwise known as ‘boiler rooms,’ that were established to encourage foreigners to invest money locally in business and property.

It is a matter of record that these phony investment schemes led to the losses of millions of baht for victims and in September 2016 Kenway was arrested and charged with fraud.

He denied all charges and, despite officials encouraging him to leave the country, he insisted he was innocent and wanted to stay and face trial later in the year. Kenway was on police bail at the time of his murder. His next court appearance was scheduled for February 23.

Nong Prue police called in Ms Somporn and six witnesses for additional inquiries on Wednesday. Pol Maj Jeerasak Aabfang, an inquiry officer, declined to comment on the progress of the case, saying only that the slain businessman had four houses but lived with Ms Somporn at a housing estate in Bang Lamung.

Credit: Bangkok Jack

  • private pile

    Has anyone else looked on the victims/buismessman/conman/fraudsters public Facebook wall and seen what I’ve seen?

    • John

      Ehhh no,I’ve got a life to lead mate n not got time troll websites all day.ok then ,what did u see?

      • private pile

        Only reason I looked is because this dude from my home town and went to same school I used to… and I dare not talk about what’s on his page. … if you do you’ll understand the same as homebrew…. got to go back to my trolling now as life’s been on hold for a while

        • pompeypaul

          I didn’t realise you were a scummer private pile

          • private pile

            I’m semi detached dude living I grew up that way but have lived in North end and Southsea and now been in farlington for 3 years… like it Pomoey more coz got me boat close to water for fishing… and got alot of good mates there from illeagle rave days… so yeah you can call me a semi detached scummer 🙂

        • Peter

          He’s certainly got friends in high places

          • private pile

            Bit off that when your apparently on thin ice as it is in the kingdom…. then posting a forged pic with you know who…. this whole incident stinks more than a bad bottle of fish sauce and even I think the fact it wasn’t featured on this forum for 3 days is fishy… I go on this forum most days they never ever ever ever miss a story…

            .. would also be interesting to find out who this guy designed websites for in the kingdom…would give more of a indication as to this guys reach on a business level in the land of smiles

    • Homebrew

      Wow… Just wow.
      Also, from one of his Meme’s:
      ‘When you dance with the devil, you don’t get to pick the tune.’

      • private pile

        Exactly wow… . And am I getting this wrong but I’m sure this is the first article on the case that’s been posted on this site? Bit late in the day considering this is a pattaya forum. … I couldn’t find anything on here last few days when the rest of the world was reporting about it?

        • private pile

          It would be interesting to know why this has only been put up now when it’s obvious it’s a story you can’t hide from… my suspision is for whatever reason it’s a story they didn’t want to cover….but why? … I think the victim knew alot of people from both sides of the fence and was involved with more people than we would ever give him credit… There’s so so much more to this story and little things like the 2-3 days the biggest news forum in patts didn’t want to cover the story…when the rest of the world was
          … call me paranoid but this is one of those articles that stands out from the usual slayings that’s posted on the forum

          • Jack La Motta

            It stands out mostly as it was an obvious hit, not made to look like an accident or suicide, the perpetrators are both foreign not Thai as in most cases, the police know their identities, have their pics and when and where they entered Thailand, and the hit was captured live on camera, along with the getaway vehicle. You dont need to be Sherlock Holmes or Colombo to solve this murder mystery, so much is known already, that makes it very unusual, it will all unravel in the next days and weeks.

  • Homebrew

    “Hi, we want to rent a bike to use as a getaway in a murder.”
    “Are both of you involved or just one?”
    “Both.”
    “OK, then each of you need to sign, and I need to copy your passports. 400 baht per day.”

  • L-Nino

    The truth is “innocent” people rarely get murdered. If someone seeks you out and kills you; you probably had it coming…

    • Sly

      Like the porker kid who killed his hairdresser for giving him a bad cut 🙂

  • Jack La Motta

    Obviously a professional hit, hiring a white scooter in your own names and Whacking the guy next to a CCTV Camera, they probably left the shell casings on the ground too! Amateurs

  • Jack La Motta

    Sometimes in Life we dont always get what we want, we get what we need, in this case it looks like he got what he deserved!

    • amazingthailand

      Columbo

  • amazingthailand

    You would be surprised how many crooked farangs gangsters at any level here in pats..its disneylsand

  • LondonChris

    Sounds to me like whoever did it was just cleaning up a piece of filth anyway.