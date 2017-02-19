Both Silver Star Agogo’s raided as push for clean-up continues

At around 11:30pm on February 18th, Pattaya police made their way down to Soi 7 and Soi 8 as part of Pattaya’s clean-up and to follow up on several reports that sex shows were being performed in some of the venues.

The first point of call for the police was Silver Star agogo on Soi 8. On entering, police found there to be several dancers on stage with outfits not leaving much to the imagination. They also found 2 girls in a bathtub with nothing on, entertaining the many tourists in the venue. The place was quickly shut down, with customers being asked to pay the bills and leave.

Police then made their way onto Soi 7, where Silver Star has their sister agogo. On entering the sister venue, police found no dancers or girls in the bathtub, however they did find different toys that could potentially be used to entertain guests in a sexual manner. Police found enough evidence to shut the place down too and put the reason for no dancers down to there being a tip off that they were on the way.

Police took statements from several staff members from the two venues before calling the owner down for questioning. The raids come as the authorities continue their push to clean up Pattaya’s seedy image, which has become world famous.