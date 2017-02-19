More Raids as Push Continues to clean-up Pattaya’s Image

Both Silver Star Agogo’s raided as push for clean-up continues

At around 11:30pm on February 18th, Pattaya police made their way down to Soi 7 and Soi 8 as part of Pattaya’s clean-up and to follow up on several reports that sex shows were being performed in some of the venues.

The first point of call for the police was Silver Star agogo on Soi 8. On entering, police found there to be several dancers on stage with outfits not leaving much to the imagination. They also found 2 girls in a bathtub with nothing on, entertaining the many tourists in the venue. The place was quickly shut down, with customers being asked to pay the bills and leave.

Police then made their way onto Soi 7, where Silver Star has their sister agogo. On entering the sister venue, police found no dancers or girls in the bathtub, however they did find different toys that could potentially be used to entertain guests in a sexual manner. Police found enough evidence to shut the place down too and put the reason for no dancers down to there being a tip off that they were on the way.

Police took statements from several staff members from the two venues before calling the owner down for questioning. The raids come as the authorities continue their push to clean up Pattaya’s seedy image, which has become world famous.

  • Rob

    They’re not even smart enough to make simultaneous raids so no surprise there was no “funny business” going on in soi 7.

    • Jack La Motta

      Someone made a phone call an hour before the Cops arrived

  • ken

    What a joke! You clean up the image by targeting two bars who did not pay their policeman protection fund. Only in this wasteland I tell you.

      • amazingthailand

        they send the cavalery powered by 50 clowns to target only the silverstars that obviously didnt pay the tea money. that are facts

        • Jack La Motta

          There are only two facts in Thailand, it gets dark at night, and the sun comes up again at dawn!

      • drunkenclamb

        do you really need facts? or is historical corruption and a knowledge of how things work here enough to deduce what has happened. want facts? try checking the news……..wait, sorry that won’t work.

  • Ken Anderson

    ”Police found enough evidence to shut the place down too and put the reason for no dancers down to there being a tip off that they were on the way.”

    Well I must say, I bet that took the Keystone Cop’s some time to work out. They must be so proud of being so astute as to make this deduction.

  • Sam

    If they clean up the place what about all the dirty birds that flock to co this place every year? Where will they go? I’m very concerned with the town’s reputation and I hope it stays “dirty”.

  • soidog

    What contingency when they slay the Golden Goose?

    • Sly

      I was thinking of moving to Vietnam. Oh, you mean for them.

  • amazingthailand

    give the ricefarmerdaughter a decent living job instead or stay in your baracks hypocrites

  • amazingthailand

    first clean up the isaan dirty karaoke bars staffing underaged cheap lao girls for the native perverts

    • kim

      I agree start with the Chicken Sheds on outskirts of udon Thani…(Not

  • kim

    Nothing New Here….Why wait the 15 year to raid the two silverstars?(profits Down cant afford T money)
    its been the same theme along along Two Lady in the Tub Pervs giving it Large….
    Big Difference Now raids are all over TwatBook in a Flash… About 10 year ago it was soi 6s turn
    every other week…..Think then I heard about so Called Clean up!!

    • Sly

      The Silver Stars already cleaned up their act. They never used to wear those see through veils around their waist which almost cover their private bits. That was bad enough and now people demand more 🙁

  • Jack La Motta

    OMG look at all the squaddies standing there obediently awaiting orders, looks like the final assault on Mosul not a Police sting operation! is that supposed to reassure Tourists?
    Naked girls in bathtubs and dancers in revealing slips is why most of the male tourists visit Pattaya, so stopping that is like cutting off your nose to spite your face! if i was a guy planning a naughty week or two in Pattaya, having read this article i might decide to go to the Philipines instead, where having a good erotic time is still legal!