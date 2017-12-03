Chosen ‘Smart Airports’ ready to take off
Six major airports have been selected for a project to develop so-called “smart airports” in the next five years starting next year, Airports of Thailand Plc (AoT) has revealed.
Darun Saengchai, director-general of the Department of Airports, said that the 2018-2022 Digital Master Plan is designed to transform certain airports into “smart” venues in order to adapt to the fast-changing aviation market and the growing number of air passengers. Under this master plan, new technology will be deployed to resolve major issues plaguing airports like overcrowding. The plan also aims to improve airport security and promote the use of airports for purposes beyond air travel to generate more income, said Mr Darun.
The six airports chosen for the development plan are Krabi, Udon Thani, Khon Kaen, Surat Thani, Ubon Ratchathani and Nakhon Si Thammarat. These airports have seen a particularly big rise in passengers over recent years.