Choosing the right Condo for you in Thailand

With so many different developers and so many different development projects popping up in and around Pattaya, choosing the right condo for you can be a daunting task.

Prices are still very reasonable on the whole, but this is mostly down to the fierce competition between the different developers. Competition also means that higher quality products and services are becoming available as a way to entice potential customers.

Here at Pattaya One, we have recently become involved with the Bang Saray Development program, which is a fantastic program aimed at not only maintaining, but improving the Bang Saray area and keeping it looking clean and picturesque.

The program was actually founded by Sisaran Development. Unlike other developers who are business and profit orientated, these guys focus on giving back to the community, as well as building exclusive residences for both expats and holiday makers.

They have 2 projects to date, and are just about to launch their third, which will be called Mirage.

Their newest project has a very exclusive feel to it with only 65 room available for purchase. Prices are great too starting from 1.99 million baht, but that is only if you grab their special pre-launch promotional offer, which can be found at http://www.unbouncepages.com/mrfacebook/

Units come fully furnished, they have 0% interest free finance available and offer in house services including return on investment programs.

The project is set in a great location in Bang Saray too, just 400m from the beach and within minutes of several tourist attractions.

Register your interest today to take advantage of their great promotions and offers.