Chon-buri residents have been warned over Royal funeral protest

Chonburi residents have been warned over Royal funeral protest

Interior Minister General Anupong Paochinda on Tuesday warned Chon Buri people against triggering an angry conflict due to their being inconvenienced by long lines to lay sandalwood flowers in homage to HM the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej.

Across the country, 20 million people laid funeral flowers as last tributes to the much-beloved monarch last Thursday – the day of the Royal Cremation – with mourners forming long lines for hours to pay tribute. However, in Chon Buri people became so upset that they staged a protest against Chon Buri Governor Pakathorn Tianchai this week.

“Think carefully before you make a scene over this issue,” Anupong said. “Remember that it’s great the Royal Cremation Ceremony concluded beautifully with Thais’ shows of loyalty.” He added that a preliminary investigation showed that people might have misunderstood about the budget spent building a replica of the Royal Crematorium to prepare the venue in Chon Buri.

“Our probe also shows that the governor came to the venue early, not late like people suggested,” Anupong said.

However, he declined to further comment on allegations that the Chon Buri governor should have facilitated the huge crowds more efficiently. “Some hiccups may have happened because there were so many people,” he said. Meanwhile, Prime Minister General Prayut Chan-o-cha said people should be forgiving. “Something may have displeased you. But please be forgiving,” he said. Source: Nation