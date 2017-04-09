Chinese Tourist Drowns at Jomtien beach

A Chinese tourist has died after drowning at the beach in Jomtien

At around 10:00am on April 9th, police and emergency services were calle to Jomtien beach to assist with the death of a Chinese tourist.

The incident occurred opposite Soi 5 at Jomtien Beach.

Miss Zhan Ziaojun, aged 72 years old, was found lying motionless on the sand. Her body was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim’s husband was also at the scene and was devastated by what had happened.

A tour guide gave a witness statement to police. He told them that he had seen the elderly couple enjoying themselves in the sea as normal. After no more than 3 minutes, he saw the husband emerge from the water, but no sign of the wife. He rushed into the sea to find the wife underwater.

He dragged the body to the sand and called for help. Emergency CPR was given at the scene but it was too late.

The incident was not the first in the area. Previously, 4-5 incidents like this have been reported to local police.