Chinese Tourist Drowns at Jomtien beach

By Online Admin -
8
362

A Chinese tourist has died after drowning at the beach in Jomtien

At around 10:00am on April 9th, police and emergency services were calle to Jomtien beach to assist with the death of a Chinese tourist.

The incident occurred opposite Soi 5 at Jomtien Beach.

Miss Zhan Ziaojun, aged 72 years old, was found lying motionless on the sand. Her body was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim’s husband was also at the scene and was devastated by what had happened.

A tour guide gave a witness statement to police. He told them that he had seen the elderly couple enjoying themselves in the sea as normal. After no more than 3 minutes, he saw the husband emerge from the water, but no sign of the wife. He rushed into the sea to find the wife underwater.

He dragged the body to the sand and called for help. Emergency CPR was given at the scene but it was too late.

The incident was not the first in the area. Previously, 4-5 incidents like this have been reported to local police.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

  • Jack La Motta

    That harrowing private moment of personal grief and sorrow should remain private and not for the world to see, the harrowing look on the poor mans face says is all! R.I.P. the poor women.

    • ken

      It was only one woman, let’s not make this into another women’s movement.

      • Jack La Motta

        It was the mans life partner, his Wife! and cameras should not intrude on personal grief! we see enough of that coming out of Syria, Iraq, and elsewhere.

        • ken

          Got that, but my comment was about your use of the word women (which you have now edited/deleted) to describe a woman. You’ve edited that post and remove the reference to women to make my post seem to be something other than what is really is. Just having a go at you because I’ve notice in the past that you love to focus on words like that.

  • the chinky obviously did away with his wife, no doubt there is a younger woman waiting in the shadows

  • ken

    “Previously, 4-5 incidents like this have been reported to local police” Back in the real world there would be lifeguards on duty and signed posted as to where one can swim and the hours one can swim but in this wasteland anything goes as the animals rule the wild.

  • soidog

    I read somewhere last week that those Chinese students taking a degree must learn how to swim before the degree is awarded,really this scheme should include all children at Primary schools as an inordinate number of these visitors fall victim to drowning.

    • Ken Anderson

      Maybe the Chinese tour groups are becoming infiltrated with rice farmers daughters?