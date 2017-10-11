Chinese man was rescued at Poda Island, east Phuket

An 18-year-old Chinese tourist was drawning on his snorkeling trips after swimming without a life jacket at Koh Poda Ao Nang Beach, Krabi and being rescued by a National Marine Park staff

“Mr. Gnan Shengvu was on a longtail snorkeling trip from Ao Nang Beach with a group of about six friends. They went snorkeling to see the coral in front of Poda Island beach,” said Chief Security Officer of the Hat Noppharat Thara – Mu Ko Phi Phi National Marine Park Mr. Theerayut Boonlert. “But while he was swimming he did not wear a life jacket, only shorts. He did not wear snorkel equipment either,” explained Mr. Theerayut.

“After national park rescue officers were informed that Mr. Gnan had drowned they arrived to find him floating face down in water about 1 meter deep,” he added. Rescue officers organized a speedboat to bring Mr. Gnan back to Nopparat Thara pier and gave him CPR en route. “They continued pumping until his heart started to work again and he began choking water. Then he was in a stable condition once he arrived ashore,” said Mr. Theerayut. Source: Phuket News