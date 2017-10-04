Chinese Golden Week’ will influx tourists number in Thailand

The Ministry of Tourism and Sports is ready to welcome and accommodate an influx of Chinese tourists during the eight-day Golden Week holiday in China, from Oct.. 1-8 The Thai Permanent Secretary of the Tourism and Sports Ministry is ready to welcome Chinese tourists during Golden Week.

Permanent Secretary for Tourism and Sports Pongpanu Svetarundra said the ministry has forecast that about 260,000 Chinese tourists will visit Thailand during Golden Week, up 35 percent from the same period last year. Pongpanu said China’s leading travel website reveals that Thailand is the top attraction for Chinese tourists during Golden Week. According to the Ministry of Tourism and Sports, the Chinese tourists will likely spend their holidays in Bangkok, Pattaya, Phuket, Chiang Mai, and Koh Samui. The Chinese tourists are expected to generate revenue of over TH11 billion for the country during China’s national holiday. Source: Coconuts Bangkok