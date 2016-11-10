Chinese gang jailed for 30 years for botched Bangkok gun shop robbery

FOUR CHINESE MEN were yesterday jailed for more than 30 years each at Ratchadapisek Criminal Court for robbing a Bangkok gun shop using air pistols and knives.

Arriving on two rented motorcycles bearing fake plates on March 4, the Chinese gang stormed into the Inter Arms gun shop in the Wang Burapha Pirom area, brandishing three knives and two BB air guns.

They stabbed shop owner Pakorn Daenglamai and an employee before making off with 15 firearms and a pickup truck.

Police arrived on the scene quickly, however, and shot dead gang member Wu Xing Jun. Three others – Sun Junwei, 27, Li Kunpeng, 26, and Ma Geng, 30 – were shot and captured.