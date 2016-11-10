Chinese gang jailed for 30 years for botched Bangkok gun shop robbery

FOUR CHINESE MEN were yesterday jailed for more than 30 years each at Ratchadapisek Criminal Court for robbing a Bangkok gun shop using air pistols and knives.
Arriving on two rented motorcycles bearing fake plates on March 4, the Chinese gang stormed into the Inter Arms gun shop in the Wang Burapha Pirom area, brandishing three knives and two BB air guns.
They stabbed shop owner Pakorn Daenglamai and an employee before making off with 15 firearms and a pickup truck.
Police arrived on the scene quickly, however, and shot dead gang member Wu Xing Jun. Three others – Sun Junwei, 27, Li Kunpeng, 26, and Ma Geng, 30 – were shot and captured.
The gang’s alleged mastermind Zheng Yang, 30, was arrested the following morning aboard a train in Nakhon Sawan province bound for Chiang Mai from Bangkok. All of the suspects were positively identified by witnesses.
Sun was found guilty of attempted murder, forging state documents, unauthorised use of communication radios, carrying weapons in a public place and resisting arrest.
As his confession proved useful to the case, the court yesterday halved his sentence to 35 years and four months in prison plus a Bt3,000 fine.
The three others were convicted of the first four charges. As they also confessed, their sentences were halved to 34 years and 10 months plus a Bt3,000 fine.
After the court ruling, a Chinese interpreter informed the defendants of the verdict before they were taken to prison. The four had been in custody without bail since the crime.
