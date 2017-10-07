Chinese couple’s bodies recovered from California river

California: Authorities have recovered the bodies of a Chinese couple from a car that plunged off a cliff in Kings Canyon National Park, near the site where two Thai students also died.

Fresno County Sheriff’s spokesman Tony Botti said on Friday that the rescue crew successfully extracted the bodies a day earlier from the Kings River. Yinan Wang, 31, and his 32 year-old-wife Jie Song vanished during a vacation in August, he said. Officials believe their car plunged 150 meters over the cliff into the fast-flowing river below. Their car was discovered while authorities were recovering the Thai students’ car that had plunged into the river earlier. Thai exchange students Pakkapol Chairattanasongporn, 28, and Thiwadee Saengsuriyarit, 24, were killed on July 26 when their car plunged into the river. High water levels and treacherous terrain made it too difficult to attempt the recovery of their bodies until Sept 2. The accident occurred while the pair were traveling in a rental car to the Kings Canyon National Park. Source: Bangkok Post