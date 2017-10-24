Samsung Electronics announced its investment
South Korean tech giant Samsung Electronics announced its investment into a Chinese artificial intelligence technology developer to move forward in the global AI platform race.
Memory chip giant Samsung Electronics has invested in a Chinese artificial intelligence technology developed as part of its efforts to catch up in the intensifying global race for AI platforms and devices, according to sources Sunday.In August, Samsung made a significant investment in Delphi Tech, a Tsinghua-based startup with deep learning technologies, a source told The Korea Herald.“Samsung made quite a large investment in Delphi Tech, which a group of Korean developers who met the startup’s officials found surprising,” the source said.“Samsung appears to have made the considerable investment in the Chinese company, in line with the Chinese government’s move to foster homegrown AI tech firms. The investment could have been made out of political consideration, not necessarily over the company’s technological prowess.”It is the second investment Samsung has made in foreign AI tech startups following a $30 million investment in the UK-based Graphcore last October. Source: Nations