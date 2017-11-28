China’s ‘toilet revolution’ to march on
“Local authorities are now more aware of the important role toilets play, believing better toilets are not only beneficial for tourism, but can also… enhance the overall level of civilization of society.”
China’s infamous “squatty potties” arouse fear in some would-be tourists, with several tourism blog posts dedicated to the subject. While studies have indicated that squatting may have health benefits over sitting, the position is still hard to accept for those accustomed to porcelain thrones. Public bathrooms in China have also been known to be bereft of toilet paper thanks to enterprising crooks sneaking out entire rolls for their personal use. Facial recognition is now employed in some places to limit individual toilet paper portions.
Internet commentators applauded the restroom remodeling movement on Chinese micro blogging site Weibo on Monday. “Support the toilet revolution,” one user wrote. “Seriously, whether it’s in a city or the countryside, when nature calls, it’s always a hassle to find a decent bathroom.” Source: Asia Nation