China to support in border affair in Rakhine State
To strengthen and extend border fencing on the border with Bangladesh, China’s Asean Economic and Cultural Association will help in border fencing at Rakhine State to meet international standard and to work for regional development.
Personnel from Hintha Akari Co. from Myanmar and personnel from the association arrived Sittwe on November 7 and met the chairman of Rakhine State parliament, Rakhine State government, towns' elders from Sittwe and discussed matters concerning fencing and regional development."They visited here to learn more about the current situation. This association is continuously reporting the situation in Rakhine State. They will meet with heads of government on November 14 and implement their plans. They will utilize latest modern technology," said Nwe Nwe Aye, managing director of Hintha Akari Co.In meeting with parliament speaker of Rakhine State, chairman of the association said that as China and Myanmar are neighbors, they are ready to help Myanmar in time of need. He's been handling this department for eight years and also experienced in poppy substitute plantation projects.The speaker San Kyaw Hla also spoke words of thanks.