Would-be child sex ‘whistle blower’ faces transfer

By Online Admin -
7
799

Would-be child sex ‘whistle blower’ faces transfer

The Mae Hong Song district official who accused the province’s governor, Suebsak Iamwichan, of being involved in a child-prostitution ring, is to be transferred to Ubon Ratchathani on July 11.

Mae Sa Riang district deputy chief Boonyarit Nipawanit, who also chairs the Federation of Assistant District Chiefs of Thailand, is to be reassigned to Ubon Ratchatani’s Pibul Mangsahan district, according to an order signed by Pairoj Leungpairoj, acting director-general of the Interior Ministry’s Provincial Administration Department.

Boonyarit speculated on Thursday that the transfer order might have stemmed from a recent meeting of provincial administrators at which Suebsak presided.

He believed he had upset authorities with his calls for high-ranking officials involved in child prostitution to be punished.

He had also publicly alleged that recruiting officials in eight local administrative bodies were being offered Bt500,0000-Bt600,000 for lofty positions.

“My transfer from a northern border province to another on the northeastern border definitely amounts to bullying,” Boonyarit said, “because it affects my family, who live in Chiang Mai, and my ability to travel around to give testimony in various cases against high-ranking officials and about corruption in the province.”

The transfer would not prevent him from following through on his complaints, he vowed.

He planned to sue Provincial Administration Department executives who launched a disciplinary probe against him for talking to the news media about complaints he’d received from injured parties.

Boonyarit alleged that Suebsak had been identified as a customer of an underage prostitute. The governor was transferred to an inactive post in Bangkok pending the investigation that followed and then cleared of any such involvement. He resumed his duties in Mae Hong Son on June 19.

Source: Thai Visa

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

  • Tony Akhurst

    that’s corruption at its best.

  • ken

    If this whistle blower keeps talking he will be transferred to his own grave soon. He should know that life is not worth much in this wasteland as that transfer is a warning to him to STFU or else.

  • Ken Anderson

    Did the previous P1 article about this particularly distasteful incident not state that this whistle blower was under protection?
    For sure he will now have taken his actions and complaints one step too high up the tree, and this transfer is simply preclusion to his final demise.
    For once there appears to be a Thai man acting with some decency and integrity, but such will never be allowed to flourish in this dishonest and corrupt environment.
    I think quite soon we will be seeing report of a Keystone committing suicide in the Ubon Ratchathani area.

    • soidog

      Remember the Policeman in charge of the Red Bull case said ‘no one is above the law’and promised to pursue the nephew? he was ‘transferred’with immediate effect,case still pending….

      • Ken Anderson

        Truth and justice here will never count for anything.
        The only thing that counts in Thailand is cash.

  • mouse

    how are these articles even allowed to be printed with the supposed tight controls on media?

    • soidog

      That was last week’s ‘crackdown’ this week’s ‘crackdown’ is noisy bike gangs,next week is
      Beach Road Ladyboy ‘crackdown’ then vendor,bahtbus,happy zone,beggars,illegal worker
      falang overstay ,late bar no licence,drunk driving no helmet THEN it’s control the media crackdown.rinse and repeat and the criminality in LOS is solved!