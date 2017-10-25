Chief prosecutor announces will go after high-profile fugitives

In a meeting yesterday, Thai Chief Prosecutor Khemchai Chutiwong announced that he has a plan and intends to go after high-profile fugitives hard.

Though he didn’t mention anyone by name, it’s been assumed by Thai media, including Daily News who created a mockup featuring the same fugitives as above, that he meant certain high-profile criminals that have run from their crimes.

These include former PMs Thaksin Shinawatra and Yingluck Shinawatra and Red Bull heir Vorayuth “Boss” Yoowithaya, who allegedly killed a policeman in Thong Lor with his car in 2012. The Shinawatras have both been sentenced to prison in absentia for alleged wrongdoings in office while Boss never even showed up to hear the charges against him.

Prosecutor Khemchai made his announcement at a meeting for regional chief prosecutors at the Chaeng Wattana government complex yesterday. The announcement was followed by his five-point policy plan that involves working with international agencies to finally bring these high-profiles criminals back to Thailand to face the music.

His five-points include: protecting the rights of citizens, improving the Office of the Attorney General, creating policies to manage the justice system, creating policies to preserve the benefits of the state, and improving foreign policies and relations. Source: Coconuts Bangkok