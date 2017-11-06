Chiangmai Over 4,200 tourists chill in Doi Inthanon

Tourists continued to pour into the popular Do Inthanon mountaintop in Chiang Mai with their number registered at 4,213 on Sunday, park officials said.

Of the figure, 1,418 hiked to the Kiew Mae Pan viewpoint, setting a new record for trekkers this year. Earlier, about 1,000 tourists trekked in Doi Inthanon National Park.

On Monday, the temperature on the mountaintop was recorded at 10 degrees Celsius, and at 11 degrees Celsius at the Kiew Mae Pan, warmer than last week when the mercury plunged to about 5 degrees Celsius.

Source: Nation