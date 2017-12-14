Chiang Mai tour bus overturn
A tour bus plunged into an irrigation canal in Chiang Mai’s Doi Saket district on Thursday (Dec 14), injuring 12 tourists from South Korea and two Thai tour guides, police said.
The accident occurred while the tour bus of KCT Company was taking a number of tourists back from a tour of the hot springs in San Kamphaeng district. The bus overturned and lay on one side in the irrigation canal near Ban Huay Ang in Tambon Mae Pong of Doi Saket district.
The injured, 12 Koreans and 2 Thai female tour guides, were admitted to Doi Saket Hospital. A Thai tour guide, Ms Sawittree Boonnet, sustained a dislocated right shoulder, while the other guide, who was not immediately identified, suffered a broken arm. Supat Kongngern, the bus driver, was wounded in the right leg. Police were investigating the cause of the accident. Source: Thai PBS