Chiang Mai is about to get tram system in 2025

In eight years, it will be much easier to travel in Chiang Mai. The largest city in Northern Thailand, known for its Doi Suthep and surrounding high mountains, will have a tram system by 2025.

The State Railway of Thailand has revealed that the THB100 billion (US$3 billion) project is in the planning stages and will be open for tenders next year. Studies on its environmental impact are expected to be completed in the next 4-6 months, said Rittika Suparat, acting chief of the State Railway of Thailand. Despite being one of the top destinations in Thailand, Chiang Mai’s public transportation system is tough to navigate for non-locals. Most tourists go through the trouble of negotiating fares with tuk-tuk and taxi drivers, while others rent scooters during their stay. Most locals rely on Rod Daeng, the popular red shared taxis that are adapted from pickup trucks. The planned tram line will have three routes to cover the entire city and is expected to open in 2025 at the earliest. Source: Coconuts Bangkok