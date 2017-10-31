Check out tonight All the scary Halloween parties in Bangkok

From Mexican “Day of the Dead” parties to casual hang-out spots with free drinks, here are all the Halloween parties to check out tonight.

Dia de Los Muertos: Psy Fest

Overstay, a hostel and underground music venue will host a “Dia de Los Muertos” (aka Day of the Dead) party featuring trance DJ crew “Psyhead Community.” Decked out with Mexican decorations, the event will feature body-painting and be serving up tacos and enchiladas from The Drunken Mexican restaurant. Entry is free. The Overstay, Charan Sanitwong Soi 40

Dia de Los Muertos – Halloween Party

Another Mexican-themed Halloween will be taking place at Revolucion Cocktail Bangkok, a Cuban-style cocktail bar on Sathorn.

Immerse yourself in a colorful Mexican night and enjoy Latin rhythms. Delicious tapas will be available, and anyone who shows up in costume gets a free shot. Entry is free.

Revolucion Cocktail Bangkok, Sathorn Soi 10

Monster’s Ball at Cé La Vi Bangkok

Cé La Vi and Grey Goose are partnering up for the “Monster’s Ball” Halloween night. Dress code is fiercely fashionable — no flip-flops allowed. Entry is free. Cé La Vi, Sathorn Square Building

Cinema Winehouse Spooktacular

If a relaxing Halloween night is your thing, consider chilling out at the Cinema Winehouse tonight. The colonial wine bar will be playing a selection of classic horror (and horror-comedy) flicks from “Ghostbusters” to “Poltergeist.” The schedule is available on Facebook.

Cinema Winehouse, Samsen Soi 1

Bachata Conmigo Tuesdays at ZAKS

A weekly Bachata Night at ZAKS will be scarier with a special Halloween party tomorrow. For those who love bachata and salsa dancing, Zaks will have dance workshops, followed by a Halloween party. Entry is THB350 for the Bachata Sensual workshop at 9pm and access to the party at 10 pm, or you can pay THB250 for the party and skip the dance class. The full schedule is available on Facebook. ZAKS, Sukhumvit Soi 11

Fatty’s Hall-Open-Mic-O-Ween!

Fatty’s Bar & Diner, the casual American bar and burger joint, will be giving a free drink to anyone that shows up in a costume. What are you waiting for? Guests will be encouraged to tell scary stories. Fatty’s Bar & Diner, Din Daeng Road

Ladies Halloween Special

Ladies get two hours of unlimited Sangria and entertainment at Zest Bar & Terrace, a luxury hang-out spot at the Westin Grande Sukhumvit. Just come at any time between 7 pm and 1 is on Halloween, to enjoy two hours of free-flow Sangria. Zest Bar & Terrace, Sukhumvit Soi 19

Stranger Things at SWAY

Before you get too excited, it’s not a Stranger Things-themed party, but you’re more than welcome to come as Eleven with a box of Eggos. A Halloween party at nightclub and eatery SWAY will feature DJ Ivory, DJ Mizz G, DJ Mud and DJ Realplayett. SWAY, Thonglor Soi 10 Source: Coconuts Bangkok