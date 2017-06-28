Yikes ! Cheap cushions were stuffed with sanitary towels and Pampers

Two Sri Racha siblings got a nasty shock when some cheap cushions they had been using for two years started to fray.

As one of the cushions began to come apart Chalinee Changlao and her brother Neramit took a closer look at the stuffing.

Inside all four of the cushions – bought at a Sri Racha market for just 50 baht each – were sanitary towels and babies’ disposable nappies.

They had been lying on the cushions for ages and the thought gave them the creeps.

They could not even be sure that the items were not used before they were turned into stuffing material.

Each cushion had very little acceptable stuffing.

Chalinee posted her experience on Facebook with a warning to people to avoid cheap stuff like this because you never know what you might get.

For Thais in particular, the idea that one’s head may have come into close proximity with items such as sanitary towels or nappies is extremely distasteful.

Source: Thai Visa