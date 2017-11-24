Cheap Charlie’s bar ready to re-open

Cheap Charlie’s has just confirmed, via a Facebook post, that they are primed and ready to reopen to their loving fans on Dec. 1.

There have been several reports suggestiong that the venue wouldn’t be back open until early next year, but luckily for all you cheap charlie fans out there, they have confirmed December 1st.

The beloved expat bar, which had to shut down nine months ago due to a land sale (the land still sits suspiciously empty but, that’s another story), finally found a new home on On Nut Soi 50.

The drinks will be flowing at the new outdoor venue, just as cheap and plentiful as ever.

See you there!

Cheap Charlie’s Bar

The Beacon Complex

12 OnNut Soi 50

Source: Coconuts