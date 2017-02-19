The Changing Face of Pattaya “won’t happen overnight” says Chief

By Danny Boy -
Changing Pattaya from the Sex Capital to a Family Resort will take time says Chief

The chief of Pattaya’s tourism office has said that changing the resort’s seedy image is not something that can be expected to happen overnight.

But Sinchai Watanasartsathorn said he was determined to work with all sectors both public and private to change its image. And one day he said he would succeed.

Sinchai – a chamber of commerce and tourism expert – was talking to the Pattaya News following a story that appeared online in the UK’s Mirror newspaper.

The Mirror called Pattaya the “Sex Capital of the World”, said there were 27,000 protitutes in the city, or one in five of the female population and said all this goes on despite pay for play being illegal in the kingdom.

“It is undeniable that stories like this have a detrimental effect on Pattaya,” said Sinchai.”It is especially bad for people who have never been here and those that are weighing up their decisions whether to come or not”.

But Sinchai does not have rose tinted specs – he accepted that the resort has got the sex image for good reason and this has been going on for many many years.

“But both the public and private sector are determined to change this image. It will take time and certainly cannot be achieved overnight but we will ultimately be successful”.

He said that many people were actively promoting new tourist trends to show that Pattaya has much more to offer than just the sex industry. He said this was vital to attract new and increased investment.

Meanwhile the police said that despite the fact there were many crimes committed in Pattaya they were doing their best to address the issues and solve the crimes.

“We need a long term plan,” said a hopeful Sinchai as he called on all sides to improve the resort’s image in the future.

Source: Pattaya News

  • Ken Anderson

    LOL. LOL. LOL. LOL. LOL. LOL. Deluded or what?
    If they were serious they could close all the ‘seedy’ establishments very quickly, then all the Isaan hillbillies would simply migrate back to the farms where they belong.
    Meanwhile, back in the real world the ‘long term plan’ will still extend no further than the end of the current day and the cash that it is bringing. Too many people of influence profit from Pattaya’s infamous nightlife.

    ”But Sinchai Watanasartsathorn said he was determined to work with all sectors both public and private to change its image. And one day he said he would succeed!!!!!”
    The more cynical may thing this man is dreaming, others may just think he is going to need to live to a very very old age.

    • Patamnak Hill Hobo

      Just a simple comment would be quite sufficent none of wanna read your mills and boon bleeding heart novel .

      • Rob

        If the readers see Kens name above a post I’m pretty sure they can all make their own decision whether to read it or not, as can you, or are you so drawn to his post you feel impelled to read them?

        • Patamnak Hill Hobo

          You must be another sick loud motor mouth underage bar seeker Ken supporter i heard you types all stick together .

        • ken

          Patamuck Ho Mo hill is a gay stalker, he as no purpose here other than to stalk me but I am not into his man on man activities so he can continue to waste his time, the queer troll!

          • Patamnak Hill Hobo

            Just merely stating the facts uou wtite hate material on Thai people and there culture so get used to it especially while around anyhow

        • L-Nino

          I love his posts! (both Kens) Well written, entertaining, hateful when needed, and unapologetic! You know what your going to get with Ken… And more times than not he has a point. Although many may disagree. My Thai wife and I included at times. He just says what many are thinking but afraid to step out of the Libtard P.C. Cult and say it out loud! Think of him as the villain in Pro-wrestling that you love to hate. But if he was gone, this all would be boring …

          • Roland Schwinn

            Man repeats the same tired old lines daily of Thai bashing, never gives them credit for anything, even if a Thai does a good deed and turn in money or a wallet he bashes them and you find this to be entertaining, I find this to be dishonest. I agree his posts are mostly hateful but there is no value to them. You can spend time on a forum in the UK and do the same thing but you would probably be booted for the ridiculous redundancy. Thais like any other people or country are no where being perfect, the UK is loaded with problems too but only on this board is he tolerated with his endless Thai bashing and hate and that’s no PC garbage it just the facts.

          • Patamnak Hill Hobo

            Well said ! Simply well said.

          • L-Nino

            Firstly, and its a big one… This is not the U.K. Moreover Pattaya 1 is not a real news organization. Sort of like CNN. Just a comic book strictly for entertainment only. So anything anyone writes here should be taken with a grain of salt. If you can get a chuckle out of any of it, great! If not and if anybody is truly harmed by what Ken or anyone else writes, then I just feel bad for you…

          • Patamnak Hill Hobo

            You have a Thai wife and you don’t defend her while this Angry old pervert Ken gets on here everyday ragging on Thai people and there culture and customs .

          • L-Nino

            Actually my Thai wife is on the same page with Ken! You see she’s a Thai from Bangkok, not Isaan. And was raised in N.Z. She hates how the “rice farmers daughter” has put an ugly stain on Thailand and ALL Thai women.

  • Patamnak Hill Hobo

    Some pommy loud mouth newspaper criticizing seedy sex capital of the world the big mouth poms should look in there own back yard after all they are worlds leaders in phedos

    • Buster

      wot?

      • drunkenclamb

        he seems to be writing only when drunk, consistently using the term pom and accusing all English people of being “phedos” (not sure what that is but may have eaten one in Greece a few years ago, think it’s a bit like doner) but also accusing people who criticize corrupt thai behaviour as being racist! the UN would back the thai corruption fact, doubt they back this idiots claims!

  • Sam

    Most of the articles written about Pattaya from outsiders are written by sensationalist muckrakers who mostly crave publicity and self-promoters. Most of the facts attributed to Thailand and in particular Pattaya are simply outdated and perpetuate a climate long since passed. Rather than report this trend, they find one or two instances of scandal and generalize about Thailand. Additionally, Pattaya was the most successful resort destination in the world. Not happy with criticism and great success, the government wants to turn the city into a place nobody wants to go to–mediocrity has no supporters but no detractors.

    • soidog

      Where did you see about Pattayaonce being the most successful ? was this in numbers or income? I wonder what numbers there are for these Disney places and Vegas.

  • soidog

    There is no legitimate reason to prevaricate, if the rule of law is sacrosanct as these pious hypocrites bleat they should enforce it (like a tonne of bricks on a bridge club) and the bars could be gone in a week.

  • amazingthailand

    family resort to welcome the russian quality families

  • John

    There are far too many bars. And they should allow inside bars with doors only. For instance even in Angeles City on the Philippines they have it like this. If someone wants to go inside no problem. All others don’t get much disturbed. In addition the customers have aircon and no mosquitos. Also their face might not show up on photos or videos on the Internet. So everyone could be happy. And there should be zones with entertainment and without. How it is now is a chaotic mixture. But for sure all this is not easy to achieve.

  • Rick Taylor

    The girls are there mainly to support their families. There’s little to no social services available and because of family traditions it falls to the daughters to take care of the family. If all of this is closed down, literally hundreds of thousands of Thai families will be thrown into abject poverty. The bar business contributes significantly to the overall Thai economy, and the government fully appreciates this.
    As for the tabloid,sensationalising, hypocritical Daily Mirror, the Page 3 bare boobed babe that helps to sell this crap rag wouldn’t be there if they were truly concerned about morality, virtue and decency. In short, hopefully all of this will be consigned to the proper receptacle, the rubbish bin.
    And this crap rag of a newspaper will stop its bullshit!

    • John

      Not all work for the sick Water Buffalo at home. Many just for drug dealers or other bad people. So they feed a lot of crime in Pattaya. As I wrote already they should make entertainment zones. The best thing would be with entrance gates where they can check the age, for drugs and for weapons. A clean and safe area for everyone and easy to control by the police.

      • Jack La Motta

        The Drugs and Weapons are already in the Bars

    • Jack La Motta

      Page three is synonymous with ” The Sun ” newspaper not the Daily Mirror! but the tabloid press are all crap i agree, they are comics for adults, if you want to read something sensible then read the Guardian or the Independent.

  • Jack La Motta

    It´s not so much the seedy image that needs changing, they could start by using all that Tourist money by cleaning up the beaches to World standard, and sprucing up the town a bit more, clamping down on the rampant criminality, chain snatchers, muggers and bag snatchers, and making Pattaya a safe destination, not a place where tourists risk being half beaten to death, robbed or murdered without much repercussions for the perpetrators! Las Vegas has it all, ” Sex and Drugs and Rock n Roll “, hookers outside every Casino, lap dancing joints on every block downtown, but it is generally a lot safer than Pattaya, and if you call the police there you can be sure they will be competent and professional in dealing with your complaint!

    • amazingthailand

      agree 100 percent. improve infrastructure that a little bit rain doesnt changes the sois in dirty stinking waterways or tunnels in swimming pools