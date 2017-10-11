Central Bank Announces Public Holidays October 26th for Financial Institutions

The Bank of Thailand has announced that October 26 is a special public holiday for financial institutions. Mrs. Viraekha Santapan, senior director overseeing financial institutions, said Tuesday that the central bank had been informed by all commercial banks that they would like their staff to join the Royal cremation of the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej on October 26.

Hence, the central bank decided to declare October 26 a special public holiday for financial institutions. All government offices and private companies are closed on the same day to allow their staff members to participate in the Royal cremation in their last show of respect for their beloved monarch.

This means all commercial banks and their branch offices, including those at shopping malls, will be closed on October 26. But customers still perform financial transactions through internet banking. Commercial banks will keep adequate cash reserves to ensure that customers can cash money via the ATMs without any disruption.

In addition, Isetan department stores, all Major Cineplex theatres, Thai Red Cross Society (blood donation section), Somdech Phra Deparatana Medical Center, Bangkok Art and Culture Centre and Stock Exchange of Thailand will also closed for 1 day. Every Tesco Lotus braces will be closed from 2 p.m on Oct 26. Source: Thai PBS