CCTV cameras ‘out of order’ at the Criminal Court

AN INVESTIGATION into a theft inside the Criminal Court office on Ratchadapisek Road during the New Year holiday has found that every security camera in the area was out of order.

Pol Colonel Narat Mulasartsathorn of Paholyothin Police Station said he had ordered forensic officials to collect evidence.

The initial probe showed that the desk of a court official had been ransacked and a golden bracelet worth Bt19,650 and Bt4,000 in cash were missing.

Narat said an examination of the security cameras inside the court compound found that none of them were operating, so police had to find other evidence to catch the culprit.

He said police were investigating the possibility that the thief was an insider because a key card was required to enter the room and only one desk was ransacked.

Narat said the thief likely took advantage of the long New Year holiday.

Chief Justice of the Criminal Court Supat Suthimanas said he had been informed of the theft but not in detail.

He said the court compound was under 24-hour surveillance.

