A Thai girl has been caught smuggling drugs to her boyfriend in Jail

Pattaya police could not believe what they stumbled upon recently when they found a bag of drugs (ICE) inside a a bag of crisps (chips if your American). The bag had been handed to an inmate at a local prison by his girlfriend.

The man in question is currently serving his sentence for, guess what, drugs offences. He was obviously getting pretty desperate, so luckily for him, his loving girlfriend thought up an ingenious solution to the problem. Who would of thought that a bag of ICE would be found in a confectionery snack.

Unfortunately for the couple, the Pattaya police were one step ahead, and were quick to seize the drugs and arrest the girlfriend.

On questioning the girl, she confessed that her boyfriend had been complaining of withdrawal symptoms and because she loved him so much, she felt the need to try to help him. Police told the girl not to worry about it anymore about withdrawal symptoms, or missing her boyfriends, as she would soon be joining him inside prison.