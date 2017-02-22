Caught smuggling drugs to Boyfriend in Jail

By Danny Boy -
A Thai girl has been caught smuggling drugs to her boyfriend in Jail

Pattaya police could not believe what they stumbled upon recently when they found a bag of drugs (ICE) inside a a bag of crisps (chips if your American). The bag had been handed to an inmate at a local prison by his girlfriend.

The man in question is currently serving his sentence for, guess what, drugs offences. He was obviously getting pretty desperate, so luckily for him, his loving girlfriend thought up an ingenious solution to the problem. Who would of thought that a bag of ICE would be found in a confectionery snack.

Unfortunately for the couple, the Pattaya police were one step ahead, and were quick to seize the drugs and arrest the girlfriend.

On questioning the girl, she confessed that her boyfriend had been complaining of withdrawal symptoms and because she loved him so much, she felt the need to try to help him. Police told the girl not to worry about it anymore about withdrawal symptoms, or missing her boyfriends, as she would soon be joining him inside prison.

  • Ken Anderson

    ”The Pattaya police were one step ahead”.
    Well if that is the case this couple must be extremely stupid!!

  • ken

    Isn’t love a beautiful thing? Thai men have the uncanny ability to make Thai women do some of the craziest things in the world.

    • Patamnak Hill Hobo

      I wonder big mouth knuckle head nation would call chips crisps ? And you farangs do the most uncanny idiot things like one night at a beet bar with the girls and your roped in by the hairy lasso and handing over all your cash .