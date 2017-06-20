Caught in the middle of the act…The oral act

A team of Pattaya police and army personnel have raided a popular gentleman’s club in South Pattaya to find illegal oral sexual activity taking place.

At around 6:30pm on June 19th, Pattaya police joined up with a squad of army soldiers after receiving reports that sexual services were available for purchase at popular gentleman’s club, Rioja.

Undercover police entered the premises first, armed with 3,000 baht. The plan was to confirm that sexual services could definitely be purchased before raiding the establishment.

To the amazement of absolutely nobody, police quickly confirmed the reports and made their way inside.

The establishment is set out across 2 floors and covers approximately 150 Sq. metres.

Downstairs police found there to be around 15 bar girls entertaining customers in a friendly manner.

Making their way upstairs, they found some short time rooms where customers were able to have some fun with a girl of their choosing. Entering the first room police found a young girls entertaining her customer on the bed.

A few moments later they entered a second room where they found 2 girls giving oral pleasure to a foreign customer inside a Jacuzzi bath tub.. Police also found condoms, lubricants, and kamagra jellies in the rooms.

Police collected as much evidence as they needed including photos and made their way back downstairs where they were introduced to a 52 year old woman who claimed to be in charge of running the business.

She was taken down to the police station for further questioning and police will be looking to file charges in the near future.

They also sent a strong message out to other establishments that may be involved in similar activity that they will be continuing raids in the coming weeks.