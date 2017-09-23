Casinos used in Yingluck escape route, says Deputy PM

The Deputy PM of Thailand has released a statement saying that he firmly believes that Yingluck used one of the border casinos in her escape.

Runaway ex-premier Yingluck Shinawatra is believed to have been secretly driven by car to the border province of Sa Kaew before sneaking out of the country through casinos, Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwan said Friday.

Yingluck’s flight came a day or two before the Supreme Court for Political Office Holders delivered its verdict on the rice pledging scheme that cost country billions of baht.

Prawit was speaking after police arrested three police officers and detained a car suspected of being involved in helping Yingluck flee the Kingdom.

“Deputy national police commissioner Pol General Srivara Ransibhramanakul, who talked to the three police officers, said one of them, had confessed that Yingluck fled with a secretary to Sa Kaew’s Aranyaprathet district,” Prawit said.

The car that was used in the BangkokSa Kaew trip was now in police custody, Prawit said, adding after leaving Sa Kaew, they were picked up by another car that had still not yet been found.

They arrived in Aranyaprathet late at night, he added, when all the border checkpoints were closed.

 

Prawit conceded there were several ways the former PM could have used to leave the country but added: “She is suspected of sneaking out of through one of the casinos along the border.”

Source: The Nation

 

    • Homebrew

      The casinos there on the border are very popular with Thais, and their sole reason for existing. Just don’t spend time in the slum which is Poipet. Fortunately, I was able to park my motorbike right inside the hotel lobby beside the front desk at night to keep it safe.

    Not too difficult to slip over the border into Laos or Cambodia, the North Koreans escape through china, Laos and over the Mekong river into Thailand,drug runners also

    • Seviyor Beni

      This country doesn’t “work” very well. The REDS have won every election in the last 20+ years. Then the YELLOWS call in the military and … yeah, another coup. And, this new PM is one weird guy … LOL .. writes patriotic propaganda pop tunes .. and sings them … LOL … Thai land is also one of the few countries that trades with North Korea.

    • Seviyor Beni

      They are across the Mekong. In the Golden Triangle. The casino is NOT in Thailand.