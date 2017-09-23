Casinos used in Yingluck escape route, says Deputy PM

The Deputy PM of Thailand has released a statement saying that he firmly believes that Yingluck used one of the border casinos in her escape.

Runaway ex-premier Yingluck Shinawatra is believed to have been secretly driven by car to the border province of Sa Kaew before sneaking out of the country through casinos, Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwan said Friday.

Yingluck’s flight came a day or two before the Supreme Court for Political Office Holders delivered its verdict on the rice pledging scheme that cost country billions of baht.