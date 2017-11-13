Cash aid for children care rise to 600 baht a month on 1st January

Children care rise to 600 baht per month start 1st January

Beginning next year 2018, working families will get higher child care cash assistance from the government after the Social Security Office (SSO) said it has now finished the draft amendment of the law to propose to the Ministry of Labour.

Under the amendment that will take effect January 1, 2018, cash assistance from the state to children of not over six years old of working families will be increased from 400 baht to 600 baht a month so as to help their ends meet under the present higher cost of children care. The higher cash assistanc for child care is intended to be the new Year’s gift for working families.

SSO’s secretary-general Suradej Waleeitthikul said the SSO’s advisory committee meeting yesterday (Sunday) approved an increase of the monthly cash allowance for working families for each child not over six years of age from 400 baht to 600 baht. He said the increase in the child allowance is in line with the higher prices of infant foods and the current economic situation. The cash will improve the quality of life of the people in the country as a whole, he added. Source: Thai PBS