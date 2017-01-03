Canadian tourist dead and another hurt on Koh Phangan

A Canadian man drowned and another foreign woman sustained injuries after ignoring a ban on swimming in high waves during the New Year countdown on Koh Phangnan in this tourist province.

The two tourists were retrieved from the sea at Hat Rin beach in Koh Phangan district, but one of them died in the early hours of Sunday, said police.

Video – One dead and dozens injured in Koh Phangan fireworks tragedy

The dead tourist was a 26-year-old Canadian, whose name was withheld pending notification of relatives. The injured victim was a foreign woman whose nationality was not yet known. She was sent to Koh Phangan Hospital.

The drowning was reported during the New Year countdown event, joined by over 20,000 Thai and foreign visitors. Over 100 police and bomb disposal officers were deployed to beef up security at the venue.

During the celebrations, there were high waves. Authorities have banned swimming during this period due to strong wind waves. However, some groups of foreigners ignored the warning sign.

-The Bangkok Post