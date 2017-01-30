Police conduct a Cambodian Round up at Beach Road

On January 27th at around 1:00pm, police made a move down to Beach road, were they proceeded to round up a bunch of Cambodian immigrants.

Police had received numerous reports recently, suggestion that there was a sudden increase of Cambodians, both men and women, in the area. They can usually be found squatting behind cars of electrical pylons begging in the tourist hot spots.

Police have been trying to crack down on illegal immigrants for some time now and although things have started to improve, there is still a lot of work to be done.

Regular raids are conducted throughout the city and this time, police managed to round up a total of 18 immigrants. There was a mix of men and women with an age range from 54 years old, all the way down to a 1 year old child.

The immigrants will be sent to Chonburi for processing, before being deported back to Cambodia. According to Pattaya police, more raids have been planned for the next few weeks.