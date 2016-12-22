Bus of 40 students crashes with Pajero driven by British resident

At 11am, on the morning of December 22, Pattaya police received reports of an accident involving a school coach and a car driven by a British expat.

At Baan Nongpungkae, Sukhumvit Road, the coach had front-end damage whilst a black Mitsubishi Pajero, driven by sixty-one year old Brit Mr John Dorake, was heavily damaged on the right-hand side.

Mr Chamnan Tipkaew, a forty-five year old coach driver said he was taking forty students from the local Personnel Development Institution to the Yannasangwararam Temple in Bangkok when the Pajero pulled out from a side soi and across his path.

Fortunately nobody has been seriously injured.

Report shared by Pattaya One News Team

