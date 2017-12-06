Bungling paragliding operator crashes into sun loungers on Koh Larn

A bungling paragliding operator was caught on camera crashing into a row of sun loungers on Koh Larn.

The man had taken up an Indian tourist for a flight around the bay on the popular island near Pattaya.

But as they began their descent the operator began veering towards a pole with speakers and lights and power lines.

Taking action to avoid a disaster, the paragliding ”professional” guided the device and his passenger away from the pole – straight into a row of umbrellas.

Footage taken by reporters – who had no difficultly capturing the lax safety during a brief visit – shows the group plough into a sun bed where a woman was laying down. They also damaged the umbrellas.

In a second crash also filmed on the same day, a paragliding operator lands straight on top of somebody sunbathing on the sand on the same beach.

Thai news site Sanook demanded that the authorities act over the dangerous activity. Tourists said the activity should be controlled better on the busy beach.

Now watch the second crash from the same beach that day…