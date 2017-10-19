‘Buakao’ boxing hero do ordination honor to Late King

Muay Thai fighter Buakaw Banchamek, who is loved by many Thais for his down-to-earth persona, was ordained in a Bangkok temple this morning, as said he intends to remain in the monkhood for a symbolic nine days as a dedication to the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej.

Among fans and friends, the 35-year-old fighter had a hair-shaving ceremony and became a monk this morning at Bang Waek Temple in Phasi Charoen area. In a statement published on his official Facebook page, Buakaw also asked for forgiveness from those he had done wrong — a tradition for those entering the monkhood.

Thousands of fans gave their blessings to Buakaw on Facebook. Many admired him for not only being a great athlete but having a good heart as well. Source: Coconuts Bangkok