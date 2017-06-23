Britney Spears touches down and is immediately photo shopped into Bangkok life

When we came across this first photo online, we thought beloved pop star Britney Spears, in Bangkok to perform last night and tonight, had really jumped on the back of a motorcycle taxi for a quick ride around the city.

However, scrolling through the post on Thai Facebook page Diva Lyrics, we quickly realized that a hilarious/industrious soul, credited as Packthecool, had photo shopped the singer into everyday scenes of Bangkok life.

The post has scored 11,000 likes in just 21 hours with commenters calling it “genius,” “amazing,” and saying that it is probably how the pop star would react if she was really in these scenes.

The series includes Brit sitting sidesaddle on a motorcycle taxi, Brit examining tangled Thai wires (probably on the recommendation of Bill Gates), Brit waiting at a BTS station during rush hour, and Brit stuck in the daily flood that is Bangkok in rainy season (we can all relate to this one).

Making the ‘shopping even funnier, the cutout photo of Brit was lifted from her appearance at the airport Thursday when she was surprised by two children in traditional clothing and the gesture of surprise and delight she made, opening her mouth wide and clutching her chest.

Brit sure seems to be getting into Bangkok life in these pictures.

Source: Coconuts