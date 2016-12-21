British tourist has safe stolen from Pattaya guesthouse

At 2am, on the morning of December 21, Pattaya police received reports of a robbery at the Sweetheart Bar Guesthouse on Soi Buakao in the center of Pattaya.

In a room on the second floor Mr Graham Robinson, a fifty-seven year old British tourist, complained that he had been out for dinner and when he returned, three hours later, the room safe was missing, along with his Bht 64,000 holiday spending money.

Officers will review CCTV footage and are convinced the suspect must be close to the area or it could even have been an ‘inside job.’

Report by Pattaya One News Team