British tourist has safe stolen from Pattaya guesthouse

At 2am, on the morning of December 21, Pattaya police received reports of a robbery at the Sweetheart Bar Guesthouse on Soi Buakao in the center of Pattaya.

In a room on the second floor Mr Graham Robinson, a fifty-seven year old British tourist, complained that he had been out for dinner and when he returned, three hours later, the room safe was missing, along with his Bht 64,000 holiday spending money.

Read – Your room safe is not as safe as you think

Officers will review CCTV footage and are convinced the suspect must be close to the area or it could even have been an ‘inside job.’

Report by Pattaya One News Team

  • Pingback: British tourist has safe stolen from Pattaya guesthouse()

  • justHarry

    I had just the opposite. I had my money in my suitcase and the next i noticed it was gone. After searching and searching i finally went to the reception to make a complain and they told me I had openened a safe at the desk and had put my stuff in there. I was that completely forgotten. Pfffff. Just arrived 🙂

    • Brad

      Yeah I have the same problems when I smoke too much weed

      • Buster

        I never have that problem.

    • Homebrew

      Remember that in Pattaya, your little head does all the thinking…

  • ken

    Inside job!!! What??? Within a nation of such fine upstandind and moral citizens.
    How on Earth could anyone make such a suggestion?

    • K

      Dont like it… leave…

      • Harald

        Don’t like Kens comments, leave the site. Lots of us here like his comments.

        • Brad

          Agreed

        • brian

          and lots of us don’t

      • brian

        he can’t leave he’s in love with thai men55555

  • police have further stated that mr grahams thai girlfriend was unavailable for interview after having hoofed it back to issarn unexpectedly to take care of a sick relative

    • ken

      Rice farmers daughter I assume?

    • ken

      Relative is the buffalo.

  • ken

    No doubt the CCTV will be out of order, Poor lad is out of luck! Best to check all Thai males in the area.

    • kitadech

      what would happen if cctv had not been invented ??? the cops would be absolutely termoil wondering what to do????

  • johnhender

    not surprising most of the safes are bolted down or to the walls. the only thing you can do is to hope it takes a key card to get onto the elevator to control access to the rooms

  • kim

    Cheap Charlie Street! Lots of Dodgy Doss Houses…..
    64,000 baht…Party in esaan!!
    another first timer in patts….Learn the Hard way!